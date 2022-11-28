Reprise Sound School: Writing an Audio Essay

November 27, 2022

What does it take for a reporter than to turn the mic on themselves? Stephanie Foo knows firsthand. Her personal essay “The Favorite” illustrates one way.

Click here for more.

~~~~~~~~~~

Produced in collaboration with PRX, The Sound School Podcast delves into the ins-and-outs of audio storytelling. The show features conversations about everything from interviewing and recording to narrative writing and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Al Letson, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr., Phoebe Judge, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country.

Rob Rosenthal is the host. Rob launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He was the lead instructor for the Transom Story Workshops for ten years. He’s an audio guy through and through producing podcasts, documentaries, features, multi-media, and audio tours. He now works mostly as a story editor and still teaches from time to time.