New Technique: The Art of the Radio Feature

July 27, 2022

Australian producer Mike Ladd wrote this inspiring primer on the craft of audio storytelling for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation a few months ago, and Transom is pleased to be able to share it.

Along with its brass-tacks, how-to suggestions and lots of audio links to sample, Mike champions a sensibility that’s getting harder to come by in audio: making features that blend the mind of a journalist with the heart of an artist.

