New Starting Out: Issue 15

December 14, 2022

Alice features an interview with Shima Oliaee, a reporter, producer, and anything else she wants to be force of nature. Shima not only talks about her new show Pink Card, she talks about her lane leaping professional trajectory, power dynamics, and building a great creative team.

