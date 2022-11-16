New Starting Out: Issue 14
November 16, 2022
In the new issue of Starting Out, good friends Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger talk about their long history of starting projects for fun, with no great expectations, staying true to that mission, and somehow managing to produce twice weekly episodes of their podcast, Who? Weekly, for the last seven years. While staying friends.
Click here for their insights on podcasting weekly and in general.
