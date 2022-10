New Starting Out: Issue 13

October 19, 2022

The third season of Starting Out just launched over at Transom, featuring a deep dive interview with Laura Mayer, creator of the podcast Shameless Acquisition Target.

Laura has labored long in podcastland and brings back tips for working in the current podcasting industry: getting hired, building your career, and what it means (and doesn’t mean) to “sell out.”



Click here for this entertaining, informative conversation.