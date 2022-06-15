New Starting Out: Issue 10
June 15, 2022
The 10th issue of Starting Out, Alice Wilder’s monthly feature for audio industry newbies, is now on Transom.
Alice’s interview with members of the union organizing committee that worked to create a union at Gimlet offers a good story and much useful thought on organizing workers in any field.
