New Sound School: We Need More Words…

October 26, 2022

In the newest Sound School episode, Rob Rosenthal muses on his inability to find a clear list of styles describing audio stories, and connects that to a recent twitter post from innovative artist James T. Green questioning how we think about and describe audio work.

James says that limited language, limits thinking, which limits creativity. He suggests borrowing descriptors from other fields, such as architecture and art, and offers examples of audio work to illustrate what he means.

Produced in collaboration with PRX, The Sound School Podcast delves into the ins-and-outs of audio storytelling. The show features conversations about everything from interviewing and recording to narrative writing and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Al Letson, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr., Phoebe Judge, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country.

Rob Rosenthal is the host. Rob launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He was the lead instructor for the Transom Story Workshops for ten years. He’s an audio guy through and through producing podcasts, documentaries, features, multi-media, and audio tours. He now works mostly as a story editor and still teaches from time to time.