New Sound School: Radio As Instrument

February 28, 2023

Try thinking of radio stations as musical instruments. That’s how WCAI’s Steve Junker thinks of them. As Managing Editor for News at WCAI, he wanted to expand his station’s range of notes…all the way across “the pond.”

In a new Sound School, Rob talks with Steve about the collaboration he orchestrated between Woods Hole’s WCAI and another radio station in Falmouth, England.

Click here for more.

~~~~~~~~~~

Produced in collaboration with PRX, The Sound School Podcast delves into the ins-and-outs of audio storytelling. The show features conversations about everything from interviewing and recording to narrative writing and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Al Letson, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr., Phoebe Judge, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country.

Rob Rosenthal is the host. Rob launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He was the lead instructor for the Transom Story Workshops for ten years. He’s an audio guy through and through producing podcasts, documentaries, features, multi-media, and audio tours. He now works mostly as a story editor and still teaches from time to time.