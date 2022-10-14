New Sound School: Hand Over the Cash?

October 14, 2022

The rule in journalism is: don’t pay sources. But occasionally someone wobbles, the line is not held. Reporter David Weinberg knows the rule and for fifteen years, he held the line. And then he reported on Phoenix Jones for the podcast The Superhero Complex.

In a new Sound School, host Rob Rosenthal talks with David about that very experience.

Click here to hear.



~~~~~~~~~~

Produced in collaboration with PRX, The Sound School Podcast delves into the ins-and-outs of audio storytelling. The show features conversations about everything from interviewing and recording to narrative writing and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Al Letson, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr., Phoebe Judge, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country.

Rob Rosenthal is the host. Rob launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He was the lead instructor for the Transom Story Workshops for ten years. He’s an audio guy through and through producing podcasts, documentaries, features, multi-media, and audio tours. He now works mostly as a story editor and still teaches from time to time.