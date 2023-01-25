New Call Out: Small, Random, and Meaningful

January 19, 2023

The Transom crew is in its happy place, putting out a call for new work!

Transom wants to help support your passion project — a small, random, one-off story or audio experiment that means a lot to you. And one that might not fit anywhere else.

This call is for (ideally) finished pieces, but we’re also open to drafted or in-progress works. We’re looking for pieces that run about 15 minutes or less, but can make exceptions.

To see the details, click here.