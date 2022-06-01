New Show: Elegy in Water

June 1, 2022

A new SHOW on Transom is from poet, teacher, and musician B. J. Wilson. His lyric essay, created after the death of a friend, is a compelling read.

In sharing the words in audio, they reach us in a way that insists we feel their intimate, raw power.

Wilson also describes his state of mind at the time, and how working in an experimental way inspired him to write in a new way, which he describes as visual poetry.

