New Series: All Hear

January 25, 2023

An opportunity-sharing new monthly feature has just launched at Transom: All Hear — The Everything List for Audio Opportunities.

This comprehensive list of resources for audio professionals worldwide is the creation of British audio producer Talia Augustidis.

Talia’s new monthly All Hear newsletter and Transom column, spotlighting specific listings and free access to her Google Doc list are all part of the package.

Click here for more.