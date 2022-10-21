New Manifesto: An Indie Audio Maker’s Manifesto

October 21, 2022

Podcasting has changed the landscape for independent audio producers in some ways — providing income and steady work — but also stealing the time they might otherwise use to create work out of their hearts.

In a new Transom manifesto, Wade Roush talks about how he joined with fellow indies to found Hub & Spoke collaborators, a collective whose mission is to help indie work thrive.

