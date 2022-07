New Manifesto: Consider Your Ears

June 30, 2022

Robert Krulwich has been a beacon for so many of those in Transom’s sphere, an expander of our understanding of what radio can do and be as an artform, an inspiring creator and lover of what happens inside the ear.

Although retired, in a new manifesto at Transom, he continues to explore the medium that speaks to our imagination and our hearts.

