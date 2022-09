New Manifesto: Ariana Martinez

September 8, 2022

Part one of a new manifesto at Transom, is from Ariana Martinez, multimedia artist, sound designer, and radio documentarian, who is on a mission to slow us down.

This summer, she tweeted a statement: “…the demand for stories [to] be constantly, maximally engaging, full of surprises, twists/turns etc. ensures that certain kinds of stories don’t get made by even the most resourced shops and systematically excludes a lot of kinds of people from making audio professionally.”

If this resonates with you, visit Transom for Ariana’s in-depth exploration of making work with slowness as essential an ingredient as anything you record. Transom is all about elevating this very approach and process.

Click here for more.