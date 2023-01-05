New Ideas: Live in the Evening

January 5, 2023

Jeremy Hobson’s been all about radio since he was a child, and he’s been toiling in NPR’s fields since his teen years.

In his manifesto for Transom, he takes us inside his latest adventure: the creation of “The Middle with Jeremy Hobson” –– a four-episode pilot series focusing on our nation’s middle: geographically and politically. A live call-in show, in the evening. No small feat.

