New HowSound: Producing YA Fiction

May 26, 2022

Producer Hillary Frank is a journalist, podcaster, and novelist. She’s called upon all of those talents in creating Here Lies Me, a fictional podcast that delves into the complications of life as a pre-teen in this country.

HowSound host Rob Rosenthal deems it one of the best of last year. In this episode he talks with Hillary about some of the process involved in casting, directing, and believably building a fictional world that deals with the issues of bullying, harassment, racism, sexism, and homophobia that young people experience.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Sruthi Pinnameneni, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, John Burnett, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country, and participants in various Transom Workshops.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.