New HowSound: Wolves, Horses, Boars, Birds and Bugs

August 17, 2022

Field Recording requires a slightly different mindset from, say, recording an interview in a studio.

HowSound’s new episode features a conversation with field recordist Melissa Pons, who talks about humility in nature, and more fully connecting to the landscape you’re in… before you press record.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Sruthi Pinnameneni, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, John Burnett, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country, and participants in various Transom Workshops.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.