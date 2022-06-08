New HowSound: Who Am I To Be Here?

June 8, 2022

In the world of journalism, some stories are evergreen, and so are some questions.

Fifteen years ago, when Andrea Silenzi was starting out, she reported a story about a woman dying of ALS. It was a difficult story to report and she regularly wondered “Who am I to be here?”

Host Rob Rosenthal, revisits that conversation in an archive edition of HowSound over at Transom.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Sruthi Pinnameneni, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, John Burnett, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country, and participants in various Transom Workshops.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.