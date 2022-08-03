New HowSound: Tips for Interviewing Shy People

August 3, 2022

HowSound’s new episode features sisters talking about talking with sisters, though not the kind you’re related to.

In a valuable conversation about helping shy or reluctant-to-speak interviewees open up, Erika Lantz and Elin Lantz Lesser talk about the many months they spent interviewing former nuns in Mother Teresa’s order for the series The Turning: The Sisters Who Left.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Sruthi Pinnameneni, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, John Burnett, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country, and participants in various Transom Workshops.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.