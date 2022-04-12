New HowSound: Thinking in Scenes

April 12, 2022

In a new HowSound, Rob shares a crucial aspect of audio storytelling, the method he uses for organizing a story: a scene chart.

But not only does he dissect one of his favorite audio stories, he also provides a pdf for you to download as a guide.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Sruthi Pinnameneni, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, John Burnett, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country, and participants in various Transom Workshops.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.