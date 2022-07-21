New HowSound: Nausea, Forehead Mics, and Immersion

Producer Andrew Leland’s recent story for Radiolab had challenge upon challenge. He was reporting on travel in space, specifically on how people with disabilities responded to zero gravity, and he went along for the test drives.

Andrew dealt with the difficulties of nausea and recording in zero gravity. Also, Andrew’s losing his vision. In a new episode of HowSound, Andrew describes how he dealt with it all.

