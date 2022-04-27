New HowSound: More Darts and Laurels

April 27, 2022

Over at Transom, HowSound host Rob Rosenthal puts on his evaluating hat and dishes out a fresh collection of darts and laurels. Featured work is from The BBC, Vice, Wonder Media, and others.

Click here for for more.

