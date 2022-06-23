New HowSound: Delicately Revealing Your Identity in the Story

June 23, 2022

This American Life producer Ben Calhoun was working on a story centering on racial issues, and struggling with including mention of his own mixed race heritage.

In a new HowSound, Ben talks with host Rob Rosenthal about the way he wrestled with this delicate writing task.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Sruthi Pinnameneni, Alex Blumberg, Noel King, Leila Day, John Burnett, David Isay, and Susan Stamberg, as well as emerging producers from podcasts and local NPR stations around the country, and participants in various Transom Workshops.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.