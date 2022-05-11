New HowSound: Collaboration Is The Only Way Forward

May 11, 2022

The Kitchen Sisters are known and loved by public radio listeners young and old, and now celebrate a major achievement: the Library of Congress will acquire their entire archive of innovative audio work.

On HowSound, Rob talks with Kitchen Sister Davia Nelson about their big news, and their collaboration with performance artist Laurie Anderson.

