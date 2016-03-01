Update – A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, And My Mother

(December 8, 2016)

We are so happy to announce that A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, And My Mother,produced by Samantha Broun and Jay Allison, was awarded the Silver Prize at the 2016 Third Coast International Audio Festival. Sam’s mother, Jeremy Brown, joined Sam and Jay in accepting the award.

We are also happy to announce that a slightly revised version will be featured this week on This American Life.

We couldn’t be prouder.