Traveling Workshops Summer 2017

(February 14, 2017)

We’re hitting the road again this summer! Lead instructor Rob Rosenthal will be packing up his headphones and gear and heading out to five locations across the country where local partners will host our week-long Traveling Workshop. These workshops are geared toward beginners and at each location, Rob will be assisted by a teaching assistant.

He’ll be bringing his radio expertise to Michigan, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Montana. Click here for details!