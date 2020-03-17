NewHowSound: Poetry As Narration

When thinking about narrative techniques, Rob Rosenthal could think of only one radio story that uses song lyrics, and one other that uses a fable.

Other than that, he could not come up with any other examples of stories that use something other than quotes, ambiance and active tape, music, and sound design as storytelling ingredients. Until now.

In this new edition of HowSound, Rob talks with Saidu Tejan-Thomas about his unusual use of poetry as narrative in a Transom Special, Borders Between Us, that he produced with Jay Allison.

