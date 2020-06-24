New Workshop: Story Mentorship Fall 2020

(June 24, 2020)

Applications are available for our first ever Transom Story Mentorship, a six-week, distance learning opportunity for a small cohort of producers who have prior experience. We have intentionally capped the class size at six to ensure each participant receives individualized attention. Over the six weeks, under the guidance of Transom/HowSound’s Rob Rosenthal, students will go from pitching a story to producing it, covering reporting with scenes, story structure and focus, interviewing for narrative, and story skills along the way. Transom’s Viki Merrick will work with students one-on-one as a voice coach and our Tools guru, Jeff Towne will lead a technical and gear-oriented session with the cohort. In addition, Ira Glass of This American Life, NPR Code Switch’s Shereen Marisol Meraji, and Jay Allison, founder of Transom (among other things) will meet with the cohort as special guests. All from the comfort of your own home!

