New Transom Special: Borders Between Us

(December 17, 2019)

Saidu Tejan-Thomas is a young poet, an alumnus of the Transom Story Workshop, who came to Jay Allison with a deeply personal story he wanted to share. More than a story, it’s an homage and apology to his mother.

Poignant for it’s depth and honesty, and insight into the stresses and perils of immigration, in Saidu’s case, from Sierra Leone.

In Jay’s introduction he shares this: “Saidu’s words are grounded and elevated, his voice is strong and vulnerable, his outlook is youthful and wise. I can’t understand how he pulls that off. Maybe you can.”

Click here to hear this new Transom Special.