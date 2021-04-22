New Tools: Spanish Translation, Podcasting Basics 5

Transom has completed its Spanish translation of a series on Podcasting Basics, newly posting the fifth and final article.

The series covers everything from recording gear to distribution. In Part Five, NPR Production Specialist Rob Byers looks at the differences in loudness when mixing for podcasts vs. radio.

He explains how to achieve both standards and why the two are different in the first place. Trust us. This is the kind of knowledge you’re now expected to have.

