New Tools: Sound Devices MixPre User’s Guide

(April 30, 2018)

Last year our Tools guru, Jeff Towne, waxed enthusiastic about the release of new Sound Devices recorders, the MixPre3 and the MixPre6. Strong sound quality, relatively low cost, and flexibility all figured into his positive review.

Since then, more MixPre models have been added. In this post,Jeff gives us a tour of the new MixPre10T and MixPre10M. Details matter and he’s got lots of them.

For more, click here.