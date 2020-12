New Tools: Shure MV-7

(December 15, 2020)

Over at Transom. TOOLS guy Jeff Towne puts Shure’s newest mic, the MV-7, through its paces. The MV-7 is a smaller, less-expensive mic than most other Shure mics, and has both XLR and USB connection. Jeff says a few key features, like both XLR and USB connection, and decent sound, make it worth a look.

