New Tools: Sharing Sessions, Part 1- Organization

(March 30, 2017)

Transom is launching a new TOOLS series

from our TOOLS guru Jeff Towne.

SHARING SESSIONS will explore how best to smooth the process of sharing sessions between different producers collaborating on a project, and/or those submitting projects to program whose engineer will need to be able to tweak as necessary.

In the first installment, Jeff talks about organization and best practices for setting up your session, including: Recording, naming files, creating a new session, Add/Copy/Convert, track naming, and naming clips, among other matters.

