New Tools: RØDECaster Pro

(August 14, 2020)

Transom’s TOOLS guru Jeff Towne is back with another in-depth review of a new piece of equipment, this time it’s the RØDECaster, a sort of Swiss Army knife of a recorder.

As Jeff puts it, “The true appeal of the RØDECaster is in its versatility.” This little workhorse is a multi-track recorder, a mixer, a USB-interface, a mix-minus phone hybrid and an audio processor that allows producers to integrate much of the production process in one device, and all in something the size of an airplane tray table (remember those?).

As always, he runs down the pros, the cons, and how the RØDECaster Pro stacks up against other comparable gear.

Click here for more.