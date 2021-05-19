New Tools: Riverside & Talk Synch

(May 19, 2021)

Early in the pandemic, Jeff Towne quickly pulled together a post outlining best practices for recording people safely. He also reviewed several remote recording platforms, sharing the pros and cons, and giving producers easy access to ways to cope in this new reality.

The pandemic is abating, but given the convenience and geographical range remote recording offers, it is here to stay. In this new TOOLS post, Jeff review two new platforms that record directly to the interviewee’s local device and automate the upload process: Riverside and Talk Synch.

Click here to learn more.