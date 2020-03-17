New Tools: Recording During The Corona Pandemic

(March 17, 2020)

Jay Allison suggests reporters and producers and anyone about to interview someone, take into account our TOOLS Editor Jeff Towne’s new post on Transom.

“Jeff has been getting a lot of questions about “safe recording” these days. Transom has prepared a guide to some best practices for in-person recording, along with a lot of alternate options for recording remotely. We’re covering mic sanitizing, windscreens, covers, booms, etc.

For complete safety, you want to record remotely, and Jeff is offering a big list of options for recording by phone and Skype, along with apps and devices to help with it all. Good luck out there, and if you have more suggestions please post them in the comments section at Transom.”

Click here for Jeff’s suggestions.