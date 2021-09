New Tools: Mixing Tune Up

(September 9, 2021)

Some time back, independent producer Andrew Wardlaw wrote a Recording Kit Tune Up article for Transom, and now he’s back with an equally valuable companion piece.

This time out, Andrew takes on mixing with tips on how to set up both your physical space and your head space so you can mix and think like a pro!

Click here to be inspired to put order in your life!