New Tools: Lavalier Microphones

(April 4, 2018)

To lavalier or not to lavalier is a big question. Transom’s Tools guy, Jeff Towne, has always felt it best to lean toward the side of not using lavaliers . . . ever.

But he is not one to keep his head in the sand, so he’s decided it’s time to explore the world of lavalier microphones. After all, improvements have been made since Transom first came into existence. Explore the pros and cons of a few in Jeff’s first foray by clicking here.