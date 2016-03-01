New Tools: Recording Live Events

(August 19, 2016)

Atlantic Public Media’s Executive Director, Jay Allison, has this to say about an excellent new Transom article by our TOOLS guru, Jeff Towne:

Our team at Transom (Atlantic Public Media) produces The Moth Radio Hour, and we get a lot of requests for help with recording live events. Request fulfilled. Jeff Towne has created a wonderfully comprehensive guide, with a focus on live storytelling. He runs down microphone options, placement, routing, mixers, audience micing, mono, stereo, redundant recorders, the works. It is destined to be a go-to guide for this kind of audio gathering.



To check it out . . . click here.