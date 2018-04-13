New Techniques: Sound Design

(April 13, 2018)

Over at Transom, we’re starting a new series on Sound Design because it’s time! With new digital tools available and a podcast boom underway, the field of sound design is thriving.

Our first contributor is Mark Henry Phillips whose work on Homecoming, Serial, Radiolab, and more, speaks for itself. At Transom, he shares details about his approach to creating a successful and nuanced soundbed.

In Mark’s words,”It’s an interesting job: you work hard to layer sound atop sound and if you get it just right, all those layers become invisible. The listener thinks, ‘That’s just what it sounded like’ — if they think about the sound at all. The majority of the work is about being unnoticed.”

Click here for more.