New Techniques: See It On The Radio

(September 10, 2019)

Over the course of her decades-long career, the indefatigable Susan Stamberg has won all kinds of awards and done everything from being the first woman to anchor a national nightly news program (hosting NPR’s All Things Considered for fourteen years) to moderating three Mr. Rogers tv specials for adults.

Over at Transom, she’s taken time to share some thoughts about her latest passion, covering the visual arts in a medium without visuals, as a reporter on culture for NPR’s Morning Edition.

