New Techniques: Reporting in Dangerous Situations

(February 25, 2021)

Following up on a recent HowSound episode, Casey Martin from Seattle’s KUOW details how he prepares to report when the situation could be dangerous: what gear to bring, how to deal with law enforcement, and how to stay safe — both physically and emotionally.

If you cover events where there is a potential for violence, we think you’ll find Casey’s tips helpful.

