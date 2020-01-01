New Techniques: Jumping Into Audio Fiction

(January 29, 2020)

In the spring of 2018, Morgan Givens, a former police officer, came to the Transom Story Workshop with stories in his head and a need to make them work outside that head, in audio. He came to learn, and learn he did. Currently he’s a staff member at WAMU’s national show, “1A.”

His day job is all about hard news, but still, he has stories in his head. Since graduating from Transom, Morgan launched “Flyest Fables,” a bi-weekly fictional podcast of “brand new fables for the 21st century.” He kindly agreed to share some of his approach to audio fiction over at transom.org.

