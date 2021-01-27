New Techniques: Going Narrative

How can you tell great stories when you can’t be on scene, or the events have already happened, or you have no budget? Karen Given, Executive Producer and Host of WBUR and NPR’s Only A Game, which ended its 27-year run last September, has some answers.

Given the strictures of life in Covid times, Karen’s Eight Axioms of Semi-Efficient Narrative Production will definitely help you now as well as later, when the masks come off and life resumes some level of normalcy.

