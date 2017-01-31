New Techniques: Getting To Know Your Tape

(January 31, 2017)

When you move from working in print to working in audio, your brain needs to wrench itself around a bit — your approach to the material has to adjust to the medium. Jay Allison has worked in the field for years, in both print and audio, and to whet your appetite, here’s what he has to say about a new Transom Techniques essay on working with tape:

“Much of Transom’s content is about the HOW. How do you make a good story in sound? The part that flummoxes new producers is boiling down all that “tape” into a coherent essence. In many ways, process becomes product. Do you use legal pads, transcripts, index cards, diagrams, nothing but the sound and your brain? Each method will affect the outcome. In the 1970s when some of us started this work, we used 10-inch reels and filled the edit room with them, each one leadered up with a snippet on it and a grease pencil label on the reel. Things have changed.

“In this new feature, producer Luke Quinton lays out a wonderful array of techniques, including transcribing from WITHIN your digital editing software. He runs down the tricks of Snap Judgement, Radiolab, Love + Radio, This American Life and other shows to give you a starting point for customizing your own approach. You can waste a lot of time in this part of the build, constructing sub-basements no one will ever see. Some of these tricks will help you just get it done.”

To read all about it, click here