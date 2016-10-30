New Technique: The Art Of The Pre-Interview

(October 30, 2016)

Sally Herships is a contributing reporter at Marketplace and has also produced or reported for BBC, The New York Times, NPR, WNYC, and many other shows and outlets and she knows a little something about conducting interviews.

In her years as a reporter, she has conducted hundreds of them, which of necessity means she has also conducted an even larger number of pre-interviews. And in her words they are not the same thing: “A pre-interview is not an interview. Instead it’s a tricky dance.”

We’re fortunate that she’s willing to offer a pre-interview primer on how to approach that all important task. Click here to hear.