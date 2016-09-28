New Technique: Restorative Radio

(September 28, 2016)

Ten years ago, producer Sylvia Ryerson left Cambridge, Massachusetts, and wound her way to Whitesburg, Kentucky, for a summer internship at WMMT-FM 88.7, a community radio station in the heart of Central Appalachia.

WMMT-FM is a part of the media arts and education center Appalshop. She was drawn there in part because of its groundbreaking work as a rural organization challenging the prison industrial complex then making inroads in the area.

In a new feature for Transom, Sylvia describes her efforts over the intervening years to help prisoners and their families stay in touch, through radio. She offers audio samples, photographs, and more, along with ideas for how this kind of endeavor can be replicated elsewhere.

