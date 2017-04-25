New Technique: Fact-check Yourself Before You Fact-wreck Yourself

(April 25, 2017)

The news is full of facts, and of late their accuracy and truth is more important than ever.

We asked Christopher Swetala, one of This American Life’s fact-checkers, to turn away from his important duties for a short while. Just long enough to write an engaging and useful guide to a crucial task. He has good tips for fact-checking your own work, offers examples, stories and lessons learned.

To learn more about Christopher’s rigorous approach click here.