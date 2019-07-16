New Technique: Adrenaline vs. Nuance

(July 16, 2019)

As a child, former Transom Story Workshop student Catarina Martins dreamt of being a foreign correspondent.

Following the workshop, she dove in, heading to Athens from her home in Portugal to report on the uproar brewing after former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a referendum on additional austerity demands from the European Union.

After another intense reporting experience covering the refugee crisis in the Balkans, she began to have second thoughts.

